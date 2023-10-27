78-year-old Mary A. Cooley of Jasper passed away on Wednesday, October 25th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Mary was born May 17, 1945, in Indianapolis to Karl and Ruby (Travers) Zdenek. She was united in marriage to Dan Cooley on March 9, 1962, in Indianapolis. Mary was a Mohawk Industries Saleswoman. She enjoyed playing cards, being with family, camping at Wildridge Resort, and taking her grandkids on adventures. Mary was a member of the Red Hats Society.

Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dan Cooley of Jasper; a son, Dan (JoAnnette) Cooley of Jasper; a daughter, Danette (Joe) Wendholt of Huntingburg; four sisters, Vicky (Curtis) Brown, Tammy (Jeff) Coss, and Vickie Zdenek all of Indianapolis, Nancy (Brian) Murphy of Centerville, IN; a brother, Jimmy (Elinore) Zdenek of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Wendholt, Justin (Janae) Wendholt, Samantha (Addison) Weyer, Madison and Mackenzie Cooley; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Nora, Jack, and Dani on the way. Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Karlie and Mike Zdenek; sisters, Bobbette Zollars and Valerie Carter.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 31st at 11:00 AM CT in St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Santa Claus. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until the time of services. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

