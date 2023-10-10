The Purdue Extension of Dubois County is always busy offering classes, events, and more for the people of their service area, but as of recently, they’ve been making some moves, including a relocation of their office space.

The office of Purdue Extension of Dubois County now resides in The Center on 5th, formerly the 5th Street Elementary. They made the big move to the Downtown Jasper location back in July of this year.

Their official office address is listed as 505 W 5th Street, Jasper, IN 47546.

Their office was formerly located on Executive Boulevard in Jasper.

Chelsea Brewer is the Dubois County Extension Director, specializing as the Health & Human Sciences Educator.

Kenneth Eck is the Extension Educator, specializing in Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Lauren Fenneman is the Extension Educator, specializing in 4-H Youth Development for Dubois County.

For more information on Purdue Extension of Dubois County, visit their website https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/.