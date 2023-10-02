INDOT has announced lane restrictions starting next week on State Road 161.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 9th, crews will begin restricting traffic on a bridge located on State Road 161 near the Indiana state line. This restriction will allow crews to replace the surface of the bridge deck.

Southbound lanes will be restricted first, followed by the northbound lanes, and traffic will be controlled utilizing a temporary traffic light.

The work for this project is expected to last through the beginning of November, depending on the weather.