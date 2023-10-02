Latest News

SR 161 Lane Restrictions Starting Next Week Announced by INDOT The City of Jasper Warns Residents of Scams The City of Jasper Announces Milling and Paving Project Saturday Results for the ISSMA Scholastic Prelims/Open Class Invitational Lawrence County Man Arrested on Child Sex Abuse-Related Charges

INDOT has announced lane restrictions starting next week on State Road 161.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 9th, crews will begin restricting traffic on a bridge located on State Road 161 near the Indiana state line. This restriction will allow crews to replace the surface of the bridge deck. 

Southbound lanes will be restricted first, followed by the northbound lanes, and traffic will be controlled utilizing a temporary traffic light. 

The work for this project is expected to last through the beginning of November, depending on the weather.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post