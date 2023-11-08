Abbey Caskets will soon be hosting a Service of the Longest Night.

The Service of the Longest Night will be held on Saturday, December 16, at 6 PM Central Time in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad.

This service is to help people who are finding the holidays a challenging time due to struggling with grief, missing loved ones, and finding the usual traditions and bright lights serve only to heighten their struggle.

Fr. Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service with prayer and Scripture acknowledging those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season. Light refreshments will follow after the service. The service will be recorded and posted on the Abbey Caskets website, abbeycaskets.com, after the event for those unable to attend in person.

Everyone is welcome to the service. Parking will be available in the Guest House parking lot.

RSVP is requested to help with planning but is not required. For more information, email info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380.