St. John’s Lutheran Church is set to host a Christmas Bazaar.

The Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, December 2nd, from 11 AM to 3 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 12308 East County Road North 1160 East in Evanston.

There will be food available for dine-in and carry-out including hamburgers, soup, bread, and pie; and there will be a country store with items to purchase such as pies, baked goods, cheese balls, and breads.

Other food items able to be purchased at the Bazaar include:

Chicken dinners, including ½ grilled chicken, creek fries, and green beans for $14,

Special or chicken noodle soup for $20 per gallon,

Chicken dressing for $5 per pound,

Cheese balls for $9 each,

German potato slaw or Turnip slaw for $4 per pound,

Springerlies for $8 per dozen,

And homemade apple, cherry, pecan, or coconut cream pies for $10 each.

It is recommended for those who want to purchase these items to pre-order them. Pre-orders can be made by calling 812-489-3798, and the deadline to pre-order is Sunday, November 26th.