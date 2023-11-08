The Indiana DNR says that trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff at Lincoln State Park and now the public is invited to cut up and remove it for personal firewood.

These downed trees are alongside the road or in public camping sites and picnic areas/

Permit sales started on Monday, November 6 but run all the way through February 29 of next year.

Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited.

Wood may be cut and removed between 8:45 AM through 3:30 PM CST every day.

Firewood permits must be purchased for EVERY load that is removed from Lincoln State Park between 8:45 AM and 3 PM CST every day. Interested parties should note that permits are not available on observed state holidays or during the deer management hunts.

Please be aware that this firewood is for individual use only and NOT for resale.

For more information please visit dnr.IN.gov or call 812-937-4710.

Lincoln State Park (on.IN.gov/lincoln) is on State Road 162, Lincoln City, 47552.