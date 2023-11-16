The U.S. News & World Report published their 2024 Best Elementary Schools and Best Middle Schools rankings. Both Ireland Elementary School and Jasper Elementary School earned a Best Elementary Schools badge. Jasper Middle School earned a Best Middle Schools badge. These badges are awarded due to schools placing among the top 40% of schools in the state.

Ireland Elementary School was ranked 48th and Jasper Elementary School was ranked 245thin Indiana Elementary Schools.

Jasper Middle School was ranked 29th in Indiana Middle Schools.

These rankings would not be possible without the outstanding work and dedication from the GJCS students and staff.