Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari unveiled the custom-designed gravy boat-shaped coach for Good Gravy! at the 2024 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando, Florida, on November 14th, 2023. Good Gravy!, North America’s first Vekoma Family Boomerang roller coaster, will open in May of the 2024 season.

On the roller coaster, guests will embark on a thrilling adventure aboard a train shaped like a giant gravy boat. The train will be pulled backward uphill before soaring through the station on the track, reaching a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour. As the train races along, it will pass through a colossal cranberry jelly can and narrowly dodge towering kitchen utensils, including a 20-foot-tall whisk. The journey continues with an ascent up a 72-foot-tall spike, followed by a thrilling backward repeat of the entire experience.

With a total journey of more than 1,500 feet and a 38-inch height requirement, Good Gravy! will offer a family-friendly experience, allowing children as young as 3 years old to join in on the fun.

In addition to the coaster, the expansion includes the Stuffing Springs area, featuring a children’s play area, comfortable benches, and shaded spots for relaxation. Guests can also indulge in delicious treats from the Dippin’ Dots stand, made out of a refurbished 1964 Airstream Camper.

For more information about Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and the upcoming Good Gravy! attraction, visit holidayworld.com.