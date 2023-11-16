The Jasper Jaycees in conjunction with the Jasper Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that once again this year they will be hosting the Outdoor Home and Christmas Lighting and Decorating contests for residents of the City of Jasper.

This contest will be open to all Jasper residents as well as those living outside the city within a one-mile radius. Residents are being encouraged to make plans now for the 2023 contest as past contests were very well received and former winners and past entries are encouraged to enter into this year’s contest as well.

The categories for the 2023 contest are:

Most Traditional Best Use of Lights Family Theme Most Original

Prizes will be awarded to the top three homes in each category and the entry form for the contest will be published in the Dubois County Free Press. You can find additional forms at the Jasper Chamber offices located at 302 W 6th Street in Jasper or by calling 812-482-6866.

Monday, December 4 is the deadline for contest entries. You can submit entries to P.O. Box 307 Jasper IN, 47547, or via email to chamber@jasperin.org.

The final judging will take place on Friday night December 8 and contestants should have their lights on by 6 PM.