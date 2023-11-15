On Wednesday the Indiana Office of Energy Development (OED) announced a $1.46 million grant aimed at assisting local government units across the state to strengthen energy efficiency and conservation efforts. Funds are from the federal allocation to Indiana for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) program.

Grant dollars may be utilized by recipients to increase energy efficiency and conservation in their communities. Categories include efforts in energy planning, energy audits and efficiency upgrades for publicly owned buildings, and electric transportation for communities.

The $1.46 million available is set aside for to local governments that were not allocated EECBG formula funds directly from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Indiana OED develops and implements grant funding on a variety of factors, with a focus on the state’s five pillars of electricity policy: affordability, reliability, resiliency, stability, and environmental sustainability.

“We are excited about this grant opportunity for Hoosier communities,” said Ryan Hadley, executive director of the Indiana Office of Energy Development. “Supporting energy efficiency projects at the local level leads to lower energy costs for local government and reduces taxpayer burden. It’s a win for everyone.”

Projects for the grant will have a two-year maximum but the Indiana OED is encouraging applicants to plan for a one-year project duration. Deadline to submit an application is close of business, February 2, 2024.

Information about the grant application may be found at https://www.in.gov/oed/grants-and-funding-opportunities/eecbg-program/. The Indiana OED will host a webinar for interested grant applicants. Information about the event will be forthcoming. Government units interested in the grant and additional OED initiatives may sign up for updates.