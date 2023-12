Yesterday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Third Street and Jackson Street.

Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, identified as 29-year-old, Justin Mckennon of Charlestown, had an outstanding warrant, and methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle.

Mckennon was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine.