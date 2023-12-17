Latest News

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is hosting a continuing education group for persons with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or anyone interested in learning about the disease.

This support group is held on the third Monday of each month and provides knowledge to help attendees feel more secure, manage problems, and avoid hospitalization for diabetes-related issues. 

The next meeting will be Monday, January 15th, 2024, from 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm p.m. in Memorial Hospital’s Board Conference Room B/C on the lower level, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information, contact Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Diabetes Management and Prevention Services at 812-996-0521.

On By Celia Neukam

