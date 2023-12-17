Latest News

The Town of Ferdinand has announced the rescheduling and upcoming date of two meetings.

The Ferdinand Park Board meeting originally scheduled for February 14th, 2024, has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024, at 4:30 PM. This meeting will be held at the Town Hall located at 2065 Main Street in Ferdinand.

On Monday, February 5th, 2024, a Special Town Council Meeting will take place at 4 PM. This meeting will be held at the Town Hall located at 2065 Main Street in Ferdinand. The agenda will consist of opening bids for the 2023-02 Community Crossing Projects and any other
business that may come before the council.

By Celia Neukam

