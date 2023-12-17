Vincennes University has received a grant of $500,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana. The grant will support the Education Department in preparing future elementary educators to teach children to read.

Lilly Endowment launched the Advancing the Science of Reading in Indiana initiative in 2022. It complements a statewide effort undertaken in 2022 by the Indiana Department of Education to improve reading achievement in K-12 schools by helping current teachers implement Science of Reading-aligned principles in their classrooms.

The University will utilize the grant to help update the curriculum that aligns with the Indiana Department of Education’s initiative around the adoption of Science of Reading for all Indiana school corporations. VU’s implementation focuses on the Special Education Mild Interventions K-12 w/ Dual Licensure in Elementary Education K-6 bachelor’s degree program and Early Childhood Education- Preschool and Elementary Education – Grades K-6 associate degree programs. VU also plans to create numerous professional growth opportunities to create connectivity amongst VU Education majors, current educators, VU faculty, and subject matter experts.