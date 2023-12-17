Vincennes University has announced it will host a free series of events to celebrate the upcoming total solar eclipse occurring on April 8th, 2024.

As a location along the path of totality, VU will provide a front-row seat to the eclipse and offer lots of activities including expert-led discussions on the science behind solar eclipses to family-friendly activities and viewing parties. The eclipse begins in Vincennes at 1:46 PM (ET), with maximum coverage at 3:04 PM, and ends at 4:20 PM.

The lineup of the events to celebrate the eclipse includes:

On Thursday, Feb. 8th, 2024, VU will host “ Experiencing Totality – The Great Total Eclipse of 2024” at 11 a.m. (ET) and 6:30 p.m. (ET) in the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center, 20 Red Skelton Blvd. – Retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak will discuss what it is like to experience a total eclipse of the sun and share eyewitness accounts of totality from great astronomers of the past and recent experiences. The speaker will also highlight maps and weather prospects along the eclipse path.

On Sunday, April 7th, 2024, The Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast (DEB) Initiative will feature Dr. Jonathan Mangin at Jefferson Student Union, 1401 N. Chestnut St., at 2:30 p.m. (ET). – During the presentation, Mangin will explain this project and the measurements he will take from the roof of VU’s Updike Hall Center for Science, Engineering, and Mathematics, on the day of the eclipse.

On Sunday, April 7th, 2024, Laughter Before Darkness will occur at the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy at 4 p.m. (ET). – This family-friendly eclipse-themed event will feature a puppeteer, a magician, and a mime at the museum, 20 Red Skelton Blvd. The event costs $10 per person or $25 per household.

On Monday, April 8th, 2024, the campus is hosting an eclipse party for VU students. More details to come.

On Monday, April 8th, 2024, the public is invited to view the eclipse on the Vincennes Campus from noon-5 p.m. (ET) at the VU Track and Field Complex, located on the corner of Chestnut St. and Red Skelton Blvd., and Kimmell Park, situated between Oliphant Drive and the Wabash River. Free parking will be available in lots on Red Skelton Blvd., along the west side of Oliphant Drive, and adjacent to Kimmell Park. Kimmel Park will be pedestrian-only, except for vehicles with boats using the public access site. Public and portable restrooms will be available at each location. Most VU buildings will not be open to the public.

Vincennes University would like to note, that on Monday, April 8, 2024, VU classes will dismiss at noon local time and no classes will meet after that time on that day. All university offices will close at noon local time that day, and employees will be dismissed for the day, except those designated to support essential operations and eclipse activities.

For more information, visit vinu.edu/2024-total-eclipse