Opal Romance Hammond, age 89, of Leavenworth, IN, passed away on December 17, 2023, at Todd-Dickey Nursing Home in Leavenworth, IN.

She was born on May 31, 1934, to Dale Sturgeon and Dora (Hall) Sturgeon in Doolittle Mills, IN.

Opal loved her family, especially her grandbabies, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, flower gardening, and feeding her hummingbirds.

Preceding Opal in death are her parents, her children; Cathy Hammond Wrightsman and David “Bud” Hammond, along with her siblings; Jerry Sturgeon, Ozzie Sturgeon, Lee Sturgeon, Mary Ann Quakenbush, and Helen Brown.

Surviving Opal is her daughter Tina Carter, her grandchildren; Chrissie (Jake) LaMar, Jimmy Carter, and Joe (Marissa) Carter, along with her great-grandchildren; Kaley and Case LaMar and Parker and Marcianna Carter.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN.

Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 10:00 am until service time.

Burial will follow at Doolittle Mills Cemetery, in English, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Opal Hammond.