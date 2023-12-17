Matilde Rivera Valdes, age 53, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in an auto accident on Highway 231 south of Huntingburg, along with her husband Macario Perez Sandoval.

She was born September 27, 1970, in El Rodeo, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Isidro Meliton Rivera Valdes and Victoria Valdes. Matilde was employed at Kimball International; and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed praying and flower gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Macario Perez Sandoval; and father, Isidro Meliton Rivera Valdes.

She is survived by three daughters, Melissa (Brett) Burton of Huntingburg, Breanna (fiancé, Alex Reyes) Sandoval of Dale, and Magaly Perez at home in Huntingburg; her mother, Victoria Valdes; five siblings, Maria del Rosario Rivera Valdes, Ramon Rivera Valdes, Julio Rivera Valdes, Genaro Rivera Valdes, and Gabriela Rivera Valdes; and three grandchildren, Evahlynn Sandoval, Aspen Burton, and Izayah Reyes.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, December 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 17th.

A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

