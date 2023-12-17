Macario Perez Sandoval, age 52, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in an auto accident on Highway 231 south of Huntingburg, along with his wife Matilde Rivera Valdes.

He was born February 24, 1971, in La Presa, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Alfredo Perez Bucio and Veronica Sandoval Huerta. Macario was employed at Kimball International; and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. He was a happy individual who enjoyed being around other people; and enjoyed playing baseball with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Matilde Rivera Valdes; father, Alfredo Perez Bucio; daughter, Marisol Perez; and grandchild, Hayden Sandoval.

He is survived by three daughters, Breanna (fiancé, Alex Reyes) Sandoval of Dale, Melissa (Brett) Burton of Huntingburg, and Magaly Perez at home in Huntingburg; his mother, Veronica Sandoval Huerta; three siblings, Jorje Perez Sandoval, Maria Lucina Perez Sandoval, and Gelacio Perez Sandoval; and three grandchildren, Evahlynn Sandoval, Aspen Burton, and Izayah Reyes.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, December 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, December 17th.

A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.

