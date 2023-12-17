An early morning shooting on Saturday left one person dead in rural Warrick County and so far no arrests have been made.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened at 8333 SR 161 in Tennyson, Indiana.

Warrick County Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 6:10 a.m. from a caller stating that a man had been shot inside the residence.

Police say when they arrived they located a deceased male inside the home later identified as 52 year old William J Gates as well as other people standing outside the residence. Police say everyone on scene is being interviewed and at this time there no threat to the public.

The Indiana State Police is helping with this on-going investigation.