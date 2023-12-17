Corydon – A Corydon woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash while apparently fleeing from police Saturday evening on State Road 62 in Corydon, Indiana.

A preliminary investigation reveals that just before 7:30 Saturday December 16, Trooper Nathan Newton was patrolling eastbound on State Road 62 when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Water Street completely disregard the stop sign at the intersection of State Road 62 and Water Street in downtown Corydon. The vehicle, later determined to be a blue 2003 Chevy Suburban SUV, did not slow down as it ran past the stop sign and crossed the highway. Trooper Newton activated his police lights as he turned north onto Water Street to initiate a traffic stop; however, as Trooper Newton turned onto Water Street, the Suburban made a U-turn in the roadway and passed by Trooper Newton before turning west onto State Road 62. Trooper Newton then turned his vehicle around and activated his siren as he turned west in an attempt to stop the SUV; however, before Trooper Newton could catch up, the Suburban left the right side of the road near the intersection of Woodland Avenue. After leaving the roadway, the driver’s side of the Suburban collided with a tree, ejecting and instantly killing the driver.

EMS and other emergency responders arrived at the scene to assist, along with the Harrison County Coroner’s office. The Sellersburg Post crash reconstruction team also responded to investigate.

The identity of the driver will be released after authorities have made family notifications.

Authorities advise an autopsy will be performed as part of the ongoing investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Corydon Police Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, and Harrison County Hospital EMS assisted Troopers in the response and investigation.