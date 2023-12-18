Latest News

Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter Announces Exciting Departmental Changes in Dubois County No Damage or Injuries Reported in Ferdinand Morning Fire Stand-Up Comedy Fundraiser to be Hosted by The Holy Trinity Saints ISP Announces 2024 Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest Final Shop and Sip To Be Held Wednesday

Heart of Jasper and the Downtown Jasper Merchants invite you to the final Shop and Sip of the Year this Wednesday, December 20th from 5-7pm. Experience a fun night of shopping fifteen merchants, enjoying small bites, and sipping on crafty mocktails and beer and wine at select merchants! The Actors Community Theatre is bringing the Christmas spirit as they sing Christmas carols around the Square.

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5 pm-7 pm. The 2024 schedule will be released in February.

The Downtown Jasper Merchants are open until 7 pm on Wednesday, December 20th to help you with your Christmas shopping!

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post