Heart of Jasper and the Downtown Jasper Merchants invite you to the final Shop and Sip of the Year this Wednesday, December 20th from 5-7pm. Experience a fun night of shopping fifteen merchants, enjoying small bites, and sipping on crafty mocktails and beer and wine at select merchants! The Actors Community Theatre is bringing the Christmas spirit as they sing Christmas carols around the Square.

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5 pm-7 pm. The 2024 schedule will be released in February.

The Downtown Jasper Merchants are open until 7 pm on Wednesday, December 20th to help you with your Christmas shopping!