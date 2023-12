The City of Huntingburg offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26, 2023, for the Christmas holiday.

The Huntingburg Transit System will not operate on those days. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.