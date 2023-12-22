Joan P. “Joanie” Jarboe, age 97 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:25 pm on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper surrounded by family.

Joanie was born in Jasper, Indiana on December 28, 1925, to Arthur and Grace (Jackman) Parker. She married William Art Jarboe Jr. on December 27, 1947, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2008.

She was a homemaker and worked part-time for Sieberts Clothing in Jasper for over 40 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and was one of the original female members of St. Joseph’s Choir.

Joanie was also a member of the Jasper Fireman’s Auxiliary, a charter member of the Jasper Civic Theater in 1946, a member of the Celebration Singers, and a member of the “Boat Crew”.

She was an avid Jasper High School athletics and band supporter. She enjoyed flowers, cooking and baking, crafts, gardening, camping, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter; Bridgette Bartley (Mike), Jasper, four sons; Bruce Jarboe (Pamela), Jasper, Byron Jarboe (Ruth), Jasper, Brent Jarboe (Sarah), Jasper, and Brady Jarboe (Connie), Jasper, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one son, William Arthur Jarboe III who died in infancy, one grandson, Matthew William Jarboe, one grandson-in-law, Eli Haddix, and one sister, Lois Kunkler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan P. “Joanie” Jarboe will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

