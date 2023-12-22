On December 21, 2023, twenty-eight probationary troopers graduated from the 84th Indiana State Police Academy. On Tuesday, January 2nd, these 2 troopers will report for duty at the Indiana State Police Jasper District. The two new troopers assigned to the Jasper Post are Troopers Kayla Denk and Blake Leary.

Probationary troopers now begin their next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy. Upon completing field training, the troopers will be assigned an Indiana State Police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol. These troopers have completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement-related training.

Trooper Denk is a 2012 graduate of Jasper High School in Jasper, Indiana. After high school, she attended Vincennes University. Denk joined the Indiana Army National Guard in 2016 and currently holds the rank of Sergeant. Denk is dual tasked in the Indiana Army National Guard as a recruiter and a combat medic. Trooper Denk and her husband currently reside in Dubois County, Indiana.

Trooper Kayla Denk

Trooper Leary is a 2020 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. After high school, he attended Indiana University Southeast. Trooper Leary currently resides in Orange County, Indiana.

Trooper Blake Leary

Individuals seeking information on a career as an Indiana State Trooper should visit the website at www.indianatrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process and career information about the Indiana State Police Department.