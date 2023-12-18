Latest News

The Holy Trinity Saints are hosting a stand-up comedy fundraiser on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and you’re invited to join in on the memories!

For just $25, you’ll enjoy an evening of non-stop hilarity from three of Indiana’s finest comedians:

  • Thaddeus McKee, whose originality and sharp observations will have you in stitches.
  • Shanda Sung, recently recorded her debut special and will leave you wanting more.
  • Danny Browning, whose clever storytelling and unexpected punchlines will tickle your funny bone.

Prepare for a night of giggles, great company, and good deeds. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the show starts at 8:00 PM. This PG-18 event is open to the public ages 21 and over.

The show takes place at the historic Astra Theatre, adding a touch of vintage charm to the evening. So grab your friends, grab your sweetheart, and get ready for a night you won’t forget!

Tickets are only $25 and can be purchased online at http://www.laughingdadent.com or at the door. Proceeds from the event will support the important work of the Holy Trinity School.

On By Jared Atkins

