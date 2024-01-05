Dubois County Emergency Management is advising the public that the siren in Ireland is currently out of service.

Dubois County Emergency Management has notified their service provider for the siren in Ireland but it is not known at this time when they are expected to be working again.

Chief of Ireland Fire Department, Stan Seifert, and Director of Dubois County Emergency Management, Tammy Humbert are encouraging all residents of Ireland to be aware of the problem and to verify that their weather radios have fresh batteries and are ready to notify you of any severe weather coming to the area.

They also encourage all citizens of Dubois County to do the same as the sirens in the county are put in place as a backup only to notify residents outside of threatening weather that is approaching.

They would like to remind the public, that sirens are not to replace your own notification process such as a NOAA weather radio.

If you have any questions, contact the Dubois County EMA office at 812-482-2202.