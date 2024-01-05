Latest News

Attorney General Todd Rokita and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey are leading a 27-state brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of former President Donald Trump’s right to appear on the Colorado ballot in 2024. 

The brief asserts that the Constitution gives Congress, not courts, authority to decide who is eligible to run for federal office under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. 

It also asserts the state court’s decision to declare former President Trump an insurrectionist has vast consequences that reach far beyond Colorado and will create widespread chaos just weeks before an election cycle, and the brief argues the U.S. Supreme Court should immediately intervene.

By Celia Neukam

