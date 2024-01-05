The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) is partnering with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance for CVSA’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative from January 8th through 12th, 2024.

During this annual human trafficking initiative, ISP’s CVED personnel will raise awareness about human trafficking by distributing outreach materials to commercial motor vehicle drivers while conducting commercial motor vehicle inspections.

CMV drivers, crisscrossing America, are in a unique position to identify potential incidents of human trafficking, and raising their awareness and providing drivers the tools to identify and report signs of human trafficking is the goal of this campaign.

According to the United Nations, human trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring, or receipt of people through force, fraud, or deception to exploit them for profit. Men, women, and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime, which occurs in every region of the world, including North America. Human traffickers often use violence, fraudulent employment agencies, and fake promises of education and job opportunities to trick and coerce their victims.

The Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative is part of CVSA’s Human Trafficking Prevention Program which seeks to reduce human trafficking throughout North America through coordinated enforcement and investigative and educational awareness measures within the commercial motor vehicle industry. CVSA and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also collaborate with Truckers Against Trafficking to engage and equip the commercial vehicle industry in the fight against human trafficking.

ISP wants to remind the public, to report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text INFO to 233733.