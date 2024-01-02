Betty E. Beck, age 96, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Boonville, Indiana, on November 18, 1927, to Charles and Tessie (Thompson) Gentry. She married Russell E. Beck on January 18, 1947, at St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2008.

She was a graduate of Holland High School.

She worked at Wabash Valley Produce for several years.

Betty enjoyed doing word finds, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is a daughter, Beverly (Michael) Qualkenbush, Valparaiso, IN, grandsons, Michael Lee and Brett (Paulita) Qualkenbush, two great-granddaughters, one great-great grandson, and two great-great-granddaughters.

She is preceded in death by her husband and several siblings.

A funeral service for Betty E. Beck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at the Folsomville Cemetery in Folsomville, Indiana.

A visitation for Betty Beck will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Monday, January 8, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.