Dale Alan Jahn, age 64 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:51 pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at home surrounded by his family.

Dale was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on May 4, 1959 to Robert and Marjorie (Recker) Jahn. He married Carole Vollmer on January 12, 1985 in the Chapel at Lincoln State Park.

Dale was a 1977 graduate of NE Dubois High School.

He was a self-employed carpenter since starting his own business in 2008, and had previously worked for Streicher Construction for 25 years. His heart and passion for building and craftsmanship is shown throughout his friends and family’s homes.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He was also a member of the Jasper Rifle and Gun Club, and a previous member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Dale’s passion was fishing, hunting, and sharing that passion with his family. The outdoors, sunrises and sunsets were his church. He enjoyed cooking for his family and trying new recipes. He was an avid IU Basketball and sports fan and enjoyed playing darts and listening to oldie music with his son-in-laws. He loved traveling to beautiful McCall, Idaho to visit his family. He loved his dog Gus and most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren who called him Papaw and PowPow.

Surviving is his wife Carole Jahn of Jasper, twin daughters; Megan Martin (Jacob), Wadesville, IN, Mallory Lott (Adam), McCall, Idaho, five grandchildren; Alex and Everly Dayle Martin, and Krue, Kole, and Kallista Lott, five sisters; Linda Schroeder (Dan), Jasper, Vicky Mehringer (Jerry), Jasper, Kathy Kluesner (Jerry), Dubois, Donna Terwiske (Brad), Dubois, and Pam Fromme (Don), Worthville, KY, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dale A. Jahn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until the 11 am Mass time on Monday, January 22, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

The family would like to thank the Heart to Heart Hospice Caregivers for their excellent care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Heart to Heart Hospice, or the Superficial Siderosis Research Alliance: https://livingwithss.com

