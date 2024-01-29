Penny Faye Hunter, age 73, of Jasper, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024, at Linda E. White Hospice in Evansville.

She was born March 7, 1950, in Greenfield, IN to John Wesley and Cora Elizabeth (Johnson) Munden; and married Scott E. Hunter, Sr. on April 6, 1973, at Salem United Church of Christ. Penny owned and operated Penny’s Antiques; was co-owner of Hunter Asphalt; and enjoyed restoring homes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Scott, on February 19, 2008; infant son, Bobby Hunter; brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four children, Mike (Julie) O’Brien of Holland, Kelly (Steve) O’Brien of Loogootee, Chris (Jennifer) O’Brien of Stendal, Scott (Alisha) Hunter, Jr. of Westfield; two sisters, Mary Jane (Ron) Lee of Florida and Vicky Thiery of Indianapolis; and by eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Penny Faye Hunter will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Thursday, February 1, 2024, officiated by Pastor Cindy Keck at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com