In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Jessica Himmselsbach, the 75th German Wine Princess, and Julia Noll, the 73rd Baden Wine Queen, to talk about their trip to the United States, what wine-making and the lifestyle/heritage of German Wine Making entails, and where they will be making appearances in our local area, all made possible by the Sister Cities of Jasper Inc.

For more details: https://www.facebook.com/sistercitiesofjasper

Stock media provided by Pond5.