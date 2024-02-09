Jerry Leon Byers, 82, of Gentryville, passed away on Tuesday, February 6th at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. Jerry was born March 19, 1941, in Chandler to Clifford and Maude (Kernel) Byers. He married Audrey Avis Stephens on January 2, 1959 in Kentucky. Jerry was retired from Alcoa. He enjoyed buying, selling, and trading. Jerry liked going to Dinky’s Auction Center.

Jerry is survived by his wife Audrey; three daughters, Dianna Caldwell, DeWana Staats, and Connie Williams all of Gentryville; two sisters, Lucille Williams and Eileen Bright both of Arizona; eleven grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Byers, one sister, and six brothers.

Funeral services will be on Monday, February 12th at Noon ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Burial will follow in Chin Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 10:00 AM ET until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com