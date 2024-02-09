Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Dubois County through a partnership with Friends of the Jasper Public Library and the Dubois County Community Foundation.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five. Inspired by Dolly Parton’s commitment to literacy, this project seeks to create a positive impact on young children and set the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library fosters a love for reading and enhances early childhood development through book ownership and literacy practices in homes,” said Christine Golden, Director of Jasper-Dubois County Public Library. “We’ve been eager to bring the program to Dubois County but needed to secure our local funding requirement,” Golden said.

The program requires funding that is shared by both state and local community partners. Dubois County Community Foundation has committed to three years of grant support to launch the program in Dubois County.

“The Community Foundation is thrilled to partner with Friends of the Jasper Public Library to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Dubois County,” said Clayton Boyles, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Early reading lays the foundation for child literacy and is critical to early learning,” Boyles said.

Parents or guardians may register their children online by completing a brief form at www.imaginationlibrary.comor by stopping at any of the five county libraries for assistance. There is no charge to register or receive the books, regardless of family income.

Children enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will receive one new book in the mail each month from birth until the child’s fifth birthday, creating a personal library of as many as 60 books that can help form the foundation of a child’s early reading experience.

“We believe that this program will positively influence many families in our community. Our libraries eagerly anticipate the joy and wonder that will fill the hearts and minds of children as they discover the magic of books,“Golden said.

Through over 20 years of research reviewed by the Dollywood Foundation, the program shows promise in promoting changes in home literacy environments, children’s attitudes toward reading, and early literacy skills.

A kick-off event for the public will be held on March 2 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at the Jasper Public Library. The first 100 attendees will receive gift bags. Parents and guardians are invited to sign up their children during the event. For additional details, please visit https://jdcpl.us/ or contact the Jasper – Dubois County Public Library at (812) 482-2712.

About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library



Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early

childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted over 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and The Republic of Ireland. This is achieved through funding shared by The Dollywood Foundation and Local Program Partners. The Imagination Library mails more than 2 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to Dream More, Learn More, Care More, and Be More®.

The program has been widely researched and results demonstrate the positive impact on early

childhood development and literacy skills. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.