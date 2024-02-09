Martha L. Hall, age 82, of Crystal, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Martha was born in French Lick, Indiana, on June 20, 1941, to John and Ora (Archer) Hall.

She was a 1960 graduate of Springs Valley High School and then graduated from Beauty College at New Albany, Indiana.

Martha had worked at Kimball for over 20 years and was also a hairdresser.

She was a member of Crystal Community Church.

She enjoyed bowling was a member of a league, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Everyone really enjoyed her company as she was so fun and full of life.

She is survived by one daughter, Annetta (Scott) Hall-Money, Dubois, IN, two grandchildren, Alaina and Devin, and one sister, Marian Ragains, French Lick, IN.

Preceding her in death are one sister, Clarence Marie (Bill) Elkins, one brother, Cleo (Gertrude) Hall, and one brother-in-law, Jim Ragains.

A funeral service for Martha L. Hall will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Crystal Community Church in Crystal, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family to help with funeral expenses.

