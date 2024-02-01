On Wednesday evening the Town of Birdseye Clerk-Treasurer Brittany Schepers posted on Facebook that Highway 145 near Birdseye Hill had experienced major cracks and had started to sink and collapse

The State of Indiana Highway Department had already been in the area for the last week or so fixing another problem before this one started. The state eventually closed the road in the late afternoon, or early evening on Wednesday before more significant damage occurred to the roadway.

For now, those who are in the area will have to detour around on the Birdseye Conservation Club Road which can lead to state Highway 64 or the gravel road known as the Birdseye Loop which will bring travelers around past the town cemetery and Fifth Street before returning to Highway 145.

The Facebook post advised to expect the roadway to be closed for the foreseeable future.