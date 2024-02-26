The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently hosted a speech contest for Dubois County High School students and has announced the winner as Ruby (Serenity) Schepers, a senior at Forest Park Jr/Sr High School. Ruby is the daughter of Jamie LeClare and Terry Schepers.

The topic for this year’s speech was: “Create Hope in the World, Beginning with Yourself.” The goal of the speech theme is to restore hope to help the world heal from destructive conflicts and to help achieve lasting change with an emphasis on the need for peace and continuity, including work to empower women and work toward diversity, equity, and inclusion, and Rotary International’s mission to end polio.

Ruby’s speech started with her saying ‘Imagine a little sparrow. A little sparrow in a golden wire cage. A little sparrow in a golden wire cage sitting on a tall, skinny table.’ Ruby caught the attention of the panel of judges, and as the winner, Ruby received a $150 cash prize. She will advance to the Rotary District 6580 virtual speech contest. The prizes at the District level are 1st place – $1,000, 2nd place – $500, 3rd place – $250. The winner of the District contest will also be invited to present at the Rotary District 6580 Conference in Evansville in April.