18 WJTS TV will soon be airing a recording of the 2024 Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting as part of our programming.

The Spencer County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, which will held on Thursday, March 14th, 2024, will be aired on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at 8 PM EST (7 PM CST), and on Sunday, March 24th, 2024 at 2 PM EST (1 PM CST).