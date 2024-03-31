Yesterday afternoon, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Milltown for a possible murder. When Officers arrived on the scene they located a deceased female, identified as Nancy Herman.

After the Indiana State Police completed a probable cause affidavit, an arrest warrant out of Crawford County was issued for the murder suspect, identified as 44-year-old, Clinton Herman, of Milltown.

After several hours of searching for Herman, officers located him at a residence in Harrison County and took him into custody without incident. Herman at this time is facing charges of murder and child molesting.

The family of Nancy Herman has been notified and the case is still under investigation.