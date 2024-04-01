Steven Reinke, 64, of Dale, died on March 27, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born January 4, 1960 to Max and Ila Jean (Ellis) Reinke. Steven was owner of Reinke Farm Supply. He volunteered with the Dale Volunteer Fire Department for 31 years, where he retired as Captain. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors and spending time at his campsite. He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Danielle Reinke.

He is survived by three siblings, Bob (Kelli) Reinke of Dale, Beth (Larry) Stephens of Carrollton, Georgia and Dan (Kathy) Reinke of Dale; his fiancé, Debbie Burroughs of Dale; aunt, Darlene Messer-Skinner of Indianapolis; by seven nieces and nephews and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Steven Reinke will be at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Nass & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Santa Claus Cemetery. Reverend Jill Kaetzel will officiate the service

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2nd.

An IVFA service will be held at 7:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danielle Reinke Scholarship or Carter Fire District.

