The Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page over the weekend, advising residents of a phone scam circulating the county. A resident notified the PCSO after receiving a phone call stating an arrest warrant for them had been issued for missing a federal court appearance in Vanderburgh County.

The scammer told the resident they could pay a bond online and the warrant would be removed. Please note that this is not the way law enforcement conducts business and handles situations like these.

If you receive a phone call like this, DO NOT give out any information or send any payment.

Hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency.