The Indiana Department of Education announced that eligible educators can now enroll in a free professional development course designed to help them earn Indiana’s Literacy Endorsement. Eligible educators will receive up to $1,200 in stipends for completion of the course.

This course, tailored specifically for Indiana educators, is certified by the International Dyslexia Association and is aligned to Indiana Academic Standards and the science of reading. By participating, educators will continue to improve upon existing knowledge allowing for enhanced instructional practices in the fundamental elements of early reading and writing.

Indiana educators who hold an active Pre-K through grade six or special education license are invited to enroll in the newly-developed course, offered by Keys to Literacy. The free course will be available through June 2025. The program’s instructional practices are designed to seamlessly integrate into classroom lessons with any curriculum or published literacy program.

Following completion of the exam, beginning in August 2024, educators can apply to add the literacy endorsement to their license. Additional information will be available this spring for educators who have completed the necessary 80-hour professional development on the science of reading through a different provider.

