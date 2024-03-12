The Invasive Awareness Species Coalition has announced botanist Nathanael Pilla from Northern Indiana to be the Guest Speaker for the annual Spring Speaker Series. The event will be held on Thursday, April 18th at the St. Benedicts Brew Works located at 860 E 10th Street in Ferdinand.

Nathanael is an active public speaker, nature enthusiast, and accomplished author. He will be selling copies of his book “Wildflowers of the Indiana Dunes National Park” which was published by the IU Press. Pilla received a Master of Science in Biology from Purdue University. A book signing will be held at 6 PM with the presentation commencing from 7PM to 8PM.

You can also ask about a guided hike through the Ferdinand State Forest with Pilla. Limited space is available for this so RVSP is required.

For more information please call 812-482-1171.