Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center are offering a “Safe Sitter” class, designed to prepare adolescents ages 11-14 to be safe when home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting.

Students will gain knowledge and confidence while learning nurturing child care, basic first aid, basic CPR, rescue skills, and personal safety through fun. 

The next class will be held on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 9 AM to 1:30 PM at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Class size is limited and the cost to attend is $55. To register, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

