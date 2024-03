The Martin County Health Department will be holding a Kindergarten Round-up Immunization Clinic Friday, March 8th 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Regular Immunization Clinic hours are Wednesday from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. The first Wednesday of each month the clinic remains open until 6:00 pm.

Please call 812-247-3303 if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment.