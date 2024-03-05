Purdue Extension Dubois County is extending an exciting invitation to youth in 3rd to 5th grade to participate in CHEF University at Jasper Middle School. The event will run from 9am to 12:30pm on March 26th, 27th, and 28th, offering budding chefs a chance to delve into the world of culinary arts.

CHEF University promises a unique opportunity for youngsters to gain confidence in the kitchen. Participants will learn essential skills such as reading recipes, experimenting with cooking techniques, unraveling the science behind food, and, of course, savoring their delicious creations.

While attendance for all three days is encouraged, it is not mandatory. Moreover, current enrollment in 4-H is not a prerequisite for participation, making the event accessible to all young cooking enthusiasts.

With limited spots available, interested individuals are urged to secure their places promptly. Registration can be completed online at https://chefuniversitydc24.4honline.com.