On Tuesday, March 19th, the Indiana Department of Health Mobile Clinic will set up shop at the Martin County Health Department, offering vital vaccinations to the community. The clinic will be open from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, providing an opportunity for individuals to receive both COVID-19 and Flu vaccines.

In addition to standard flu vaccines, the clinic will offer the High-Dose Flu vaccine exclusively during this special event, ensuring residents have access to enhanced protection against influenza.

Walk-ins are warmly welcomed at the clinic, but those preferring to schedule an appointment can do so by calling 812-247-3303.

This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of health authorities to safeguard public health by increasing vaccination rates and mitigating the spread of infectious diseases. Mark your calendars and take advantage of this convenient opportunity to protect yourself and your community against COVID-19 and the flu.

