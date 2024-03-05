Roger D. Messer, age 69, of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born June 4, 1954, in Columbus, Kentucky, to Bentley and Beatrice (Meeks) Messer. He was a member of the Petersburg Mosaic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wendylynn Uppencamp; one daughter, Ann Uppencamp; and five siblings, Marvin, Jerry, Gordon, Irene, and Brenda.

He is survived by two children, Amanda (Kenneth Jr.) Collard and Matthew Messer both of Jasper; three siblings, Jack Messer, Cookie Reeber, and Barbara Belcher; two grandchildren, Luz and Ana; and by one great-grandchild, River.

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com