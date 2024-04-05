Saint Meinrad Archabbey has announced that their pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for Sundays in May.

The pilgrimages begin with an opening hymn and a short sermon, followed by a rosary procession. The service ends with the Litany of the Blessed Virgin and a hymn.

Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

May 5th: Fr. Sean Hoppe, OSB: “Pokrova—Under the Veil of Mary”

May 12th: Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB: “Mary, Assumed Body and Soul into Heaven”

May 19th: Br. Gregory Morris, OSB: “Mary: Witness, Prophet, and Temple of the Holy Spirit”

May 26th: Br. Zachary Wilberding, OSB: “Mary and the Trinity”

Services begin at 2 PM Central Time and are open to the public. The Monte Cassino Shrine is located one mile east of the Archabbey on State Highway 62 in St. Meinrad, IN.

For more information, call Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501, or call 812-357-6611 on the day of the event.