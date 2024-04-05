Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, has named Erinn Evans as their new director of alumni relations. She began work on April 1st and replaces Tim Florian, who was promoted to director of annual giving for the Development Office of Saint Meinrad in August 2023.

Evans will oversee the planning, execution, and evaluation of activities and programs designed to address the needs of Saint Meinrad alumni. She will serve as the principal liaison between Saint Meinrad and the 6,700+ members of the Alumni Association.

For the last 11 years, Evans worked at Owensboro Health. She served as an exercise physiologist for the first two years and as a wellness coordinator since 2015. In that role, she planned and facilitated the wellness program for Owensboro Health employees, about 4,900 individuals.

She attended the University of Cincinnati, OH, and graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences with a focus on sports and biomechanics. She became a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She went on to earn a master’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Kentucky in 2013.

She lives in Santa Claus, IN, with her husband and four children. They are members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.